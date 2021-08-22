4-year-old dies after being shot in moving car, Tampa police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old has died following a shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened along Hillsborough Avenue near 43rd Street.

Police say the suspect(s) shot at a car while driving along Hillsborough Avenue with a child inside. The child was struck by the bullet and rushed to a local hospital, where the child later died.

Although it is early in the investigation, Tampa police say this shooting does not appear to be random.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.

