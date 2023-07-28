TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Tampa Bay area restaurants were named “most popular” for outdoor dining in America.

OpenTable highlighted spots across the country that offer “delicious food, beautiful views, and above all, incredible outdoor dining experiences.”

The list spans restaurants from coast to coast and was determined by verified diner reviews, OpenTable said.

Here are the restaurants in the Tampa Bay area that made the list:

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill

This Longboat Key restaurant is a casual bayfront stable. It offers several seafood dishes, boathouse tacos and pasta dishes. The restaurant has a dockside patio and fish-themed decor.

“Everything was good. Recommend this place to anybody trying to have good food and spend quality time with the family,” a reviewer said.

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime is located near International Plaza, off North Westshore Boulevard in Tampa. The upscale restaurant is known for its sophisticated decor, long wine list & classic steak & seafood menu.

“Everything about our anniversary dinner was excellent! The servers decorated our table with flowers and flutes of champagne. The food was excellent from start to dessert! Our server, Angela, was also attentive, knowledgeable and friendly! All of the other servers and bartender were also extremely helpful and provided a beautiful experience!” a reviewer said.

The Rosemary & Thyme

The Rosemary & Thyme in Sarasota is off North Orange Avenue. The restaurant offers brunch on weekends and a seasonal prix fixe menu from Tuesday to Sunday.

“An outstanding dining experience in all ways. We enjoyed the Black Grouper entree which was scrumptious, beautifully plated on fine china, served in style. Service was excellent as well. Beautiful venue, definitely will return soon,” a commenter said.

Ulele

This restaurant located off North Highland Avenue in Tampa is known for its native Floridian fare. Menu items include seafood, sandwiches and salads.

“Atmosphere and food choices very unique; the wood fire smell lingers throughout the restaurant giving it a true Florida feel. Meals were a bit pricey but nothing is quite like this restaurant. I had the chili; where else can you get a combination of alligator, wild boar, venison, duck, ground chuck, cranberry beans and chili spices?! Was tender and so filling!” a diner said.