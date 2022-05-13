TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Tampa Bay area men face up to life in federal prison after authorities said they committed several armed robberies, home invasions, and shootings while dressed as police officers, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office stated.

Authorities said the following men were charged with conspiracy, Hobbs act robbery, and brandishing and discharging firearms in the commission of crimes of violence:

Reginald “Rudy” Roberts, 22, of Lakeland,

Nathaniel Keith “Nate” Carr, 28, of Riverdale,

Daniel “D-Jack” Jackson, 29, of Winter Haven, and

Chrishawn “Baby” De’Earl Butler, 22, of Brooksville

According to an indictment, the four men “engaged in a conspiracy to rob individuals they suspected were distributing narcotics” between December 2020, and April 2021.

During that time, authorities said the men were also involved in a string of at least five armed robberies in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, and Lee counties — three of which resulted in shootings.

“While committing these crimes, [the man] impersonated law enforcement officers by wearing black clothing, gloves, and masks — often with law enforcement insignia, or vests with “Sheriff” affixed, the news release said.

During certain robberies, authorities said the men also drove in a black Dodge Durango and white Chevrolet Malibu fitted with blue lights and sirens.

If convicted on all counts, the four men each face a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

Roberts and Butler also face a minimum mandatory term of 31 years in federal prison while Jackson faces a minimum mandatory term of 24 years in federal prison, and Carr faces a minimum mandatory term of 14 years in federal prison.