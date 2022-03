TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard saved four people from a capsized boat in Tampa bay Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard said Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg was notified of the situation when a driver spotted two flares north of the Skyway Bridge.

A response crew rescued the four men from their 22-foot boat, taking them to Williams Park in Riverview.

None of the men were injured in the incident.

The Coast Guard said the owner helped salvage the vessel.