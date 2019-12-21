4 men involved in altercation with man later found unconscious near SoHo bars, police say

TAMPA (WFLA) — A man was found unconscious and inured in a parking lot near the bars on South Howard Avenue early Friday morning and police are looking for four men who may be involved.
The man was found in the parking lot of 533 S. Howard Ave., right in front of a Chipotle and just a block away from MacDintons and the SoHo Saloon.
Police are attempting to talk to four individuals shown in a video they released. The four men were involved in an altercation with the victim earlier in the night, police said.
As of Friday morning, police said the victim was in critical but stable condition.
If you recognize these individuals, you’re asked to call the Tampa Police Department.
