4 dogs die in St. Petersburg house fire

Courtesy: St. Pete Fire and Rescue

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Four dogs are dead after a home caught fire in St. Petersburg Monday morning.

The fire started around 10:45 a.m. at the single-story home on 80th Avenue North, St. Pete Fire Rescue said.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found thick black smoke and flames coming from the front of the home. It took crews about 30 minuets to get the situation under control.

No people were injured in the fire, but four dogs did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

