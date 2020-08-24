4 arrested in undercover prostitution operation in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four men ranging from ages 22 to 58 were arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution in the Sarasota area.
The undercover operation was conducted Wednesday, Aug 19 by the Sarasota Police Dept. Narcotics Unit. It netted the arrest of two Bradenton men and two Sarasota men.
The following were charged with soliciting prostitution:
- Clayton Mann, 28, of Bradenton
- Robert Revilla, 58, of Sarasota
- Axel Villette, 43, of Sarasota
- Dylan Garst, 22, of Bradenton
