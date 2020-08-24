4 arrested in undercover prostitution operation in Sarasota

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Sarasota PD

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four men ranging from ages 22 to 58 were arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution in the Sarasota area.

The undercover operation was conducted Wednesday, Aug 19 by the Sarasota Police Dept. Narcotics Unit. It netted the arrest of two Bradenton men and two Sarasota men.

The following were charged with soliciting prostitution:

  • Clayton Mann, 28, of Bradenton
  • Robert Revilla, 58, of Sarasota
  • Axel Villette, 43, of Sarasota
  • Dylan Garst, 22, of Bradenton

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss