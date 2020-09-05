35-year-old dies after shooting at Brandon apartment complex

TAMPA (WFLA) — A 35-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Brandon Friday night.

Tampa officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the Garden Terrace Apartments on Del Rey Court where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

