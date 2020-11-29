32-year-old woman dead after wrong-way crash on I-275

TAMPA (WFLA) — A 32-year-old Brandon woman was killed Sunday morning after she entered the wrong entrance ramp onto Interstate 275 and collided head-on with a truck.

The crash has had I-275 backed up for hours at Dale Mabry Highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was traveling the wrong way onto the southbound I-275 entrance ramp from Dale Mabry Highway. When she entered the interstate, she collided head-on with a pickup truck.

The woman was killed at the scene of the crash. The driver and two passengers of the truck suffered minor injuries.

LATEST STORIES: