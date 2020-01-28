Tampa man, 32, wins $2M from Powerball ticket

TAMPA (WFLA) — A 32-year-old Tampa man won a $2 million prize from a POWERBALL ticket he bought in July of 2019.

The Florida Lottery said Antonio Machado matched all five of the white ball numbers but didn’t have the Powerball number.

Machado bought a Quick Pick ticket from Duckweed Urban Grocery at 117 North 12th Street in Tampa. The grocery store will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next POWERBALL drawing will be held Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. with an estimated $394 million jackpot.

