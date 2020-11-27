30-year-old drowns while snorkeling in ‘Blue Sink’ spring in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A 30-year-old drowned while snorkeling in a natural spring in Palm Harbor Thanksgiving afternoon.

Deputies responded to the Blue Sink natural spring at 2340 Rolling Oaks Drive around 1:45 after reports that a man had drowned in it.

Once on scene, deputies learned 30-year-old Trevor Harris had been free-diving in the spring with a snorkel and did not resurface.

Divers with the Clearwater and Palm Harbor fire departments attempted to recover Harris’ body, but were unable to find him due to the depth and visibility of the water.

Deputies learned Harris had swam in the natural spring over 50 times. It’s approximately 145 feet deep.

Recovery efforts are still underway as the investigation continues.

