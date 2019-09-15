TAMPA (WFLA) — Sunday marks three years since 9-year-old Logan Scherer was killed on I-75 when a distracted driver slammed into the back of his family’s SUV.

Since then, his family created the Living For Logan Foundation which has partnered with Hillsborough County Schools to educate students on the dangers of distracted driving.

On Sep. 15, 2016, the Scherers found themselves stuck in I-75 traffic near Brooksville when a driver distracted by his phone rear-ended their SUV at more than 100 miles per hour.

“We were hit with such impact, we went from zero to 40 miles per hour in less than a tenth of a second,” Brooke Scherer said.

Brooke, her husband Jordan and her 5-year-old daughter Mallory were all hospitalized. Nine-year-old Logan Scherer died almost instantly.

“The last image I remember of my son is him lying under a yellow tarp on the side of the road,” Brooke recalled.

After that sight that most parents couldn’t imagine, the Scherers are now on a mission to make sure no one else has to. They’ve devoted their lives to the Living for Logan Foundation, giving educational talks about the dangers of distracted driving and pushing for better policies against it.

“We want to see distracted driving recognized as socially irresponsible,” explained Jordan Scherer, comparing distracted driving to driving drunk.

In a society driven to do everything at once, the Scherers are determined to do all they can to make distracted driving a thing of the past.

LATEST STORIES: