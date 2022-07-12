TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three Tampa Bay area restaurants were recently named to a list of the 15 best seafood restaurants in Florida by a travel website.

Trips to Discover is a travel blog. The site said its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers” and said readers don’t need another travel booking site, but rather a place to get ideas.

The blog on the best seafood restaurants in Florida was originally posted on June 5.

The first Tampa Bay area restaurant on the list is Walt’s Fish Market in Sarasota.

“They have a huge selection of choices, from conch fritters to mussels and oysters, but you can’t miss out on sampling their famous smoked mullet spread,” Trips to Discover wrote.

The blog also praised Walt’s Fish Market’s outdoor seating and live music.

Staying in Sarasota, Trips to Discover also listed Owen’s Fish Camp.

“An ode to Old Florida with boiled roadside peanuts as a side, you’ll find Southern hospitality here in addition to an array of enticing seafood menu items,” the blog reads.

Menu items to try include the fried soft shell crab sandwiches and the pecan crusted trout.

Rounding out the list of the best seafood restaurants in Florida in the Tampa Bay area is Dry Dock Waterfront Grill in Longboat Key.

Trips to Discover called the restaurant “a perfect place to enjoy on one of Florida’s sunny days.”

The blog lauded the grouper sandwiches, saying they are known to be some of the best on the west coast of Florida.

Other restaurants on the list include: