3 Tampa Bay Regal theatres to reopen Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Regal announced Thursday that three theatres in Tampa Bay will be reopening to the public on Friday.

Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man will headline new movies including Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong along with a full slate of additional titles. Future releases opening in the coming weeks include A Quiet Place Part II and F9.

Guests will be required to wear a face mask at all times while in the theatre lobby, auditoriums and restrooms, however, can be removed while eating and drinking while seated in an auditorium.

Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to purchase their tickets and concession items from the Regal mobile app.

Regal says the fresh air intake throughout auditoriums will be increased by 50 to 100 percent above normal levels.

Two empty seats will also be kept in between groups to maintain proper social distancing protocols.

Below are the theatres reopening in Tampa Bay:

Regal Citrus Park (7999 Citrus Park Town Center Mall, Tampa, FL)

Regal Park Place & RPX (7200 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park, FL)

Regal Hollywood – Sarasota (1993 Main Street, Sarasota, FL)

For more information on the health and safety measures Regal has put into place, visit the theatre’s website.