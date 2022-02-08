3 Tampa Bay pizzerias named in Yelp’s Top 100 pizza places in the nation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – That’s Amore! Three Tampa Bay restaurants have cracked the top 100 pizza places in the nation to get a slice of pizza, according to Yelp.

Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S. list was based on restaurants that are categorized as pizza joints, then ranked “using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.”

Noble Crust in St. Petersburg was ranked 56th out of 100, Eddie & Sam’s NY Pizza was ranked 63rd out of 100, and Cristino’s Coal Oven Pizza was ranked 96th out of 100.

And if you’re really into pizza, boy does Yelp have the job of a lifetime for you. To celebrate National Pizza Day on Feb. 9, Yelp is looking to hire a Chief Pizza Officer to have the final word on all things cheesy and saucy. Sound like your dream gig? Check out the job requirements and details here.