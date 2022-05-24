TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three Tampa Bay area locations have been named among 150 of the best things to do in the United States by Travel Lemming.

The online travel guide named Sparkman Wharf, Fairgrounds St. Pete and Caladesi Island to their list, alongside other locations and attractions in America like the world’s largest cave system.

Sparkman Wharf came in at #20, Fairgrounds St. Pete took #75 and Caladesi Island took the #26 spot on the list.

“Sparkman Wharf is the place to be for happy hour and weekend meals. It is such a fun location for all the young professionals who have moved to downtown Tampa!” said Travel Lemming writer Katie Lusnia.

The article advisers readers to enjoy Caladesi Island over other beaches in the Tampa Bay area.

“[l]et the party animals and spring breakers have Clearwater, and rather, head to peaceful Caladesi Island instead,” it reads.

As for Fairgrounds St. Pete, Travel Lemming writes that the the permanent art exhibit takes the city to “a whole new level.”

“This experience transports you from simply looking at art to being surrounded by art,” the article says.

A total of 18 Florida attractions made the list. The first edition of the publication’s summer list was selected by Travel Lemming’s team of two dozen writers and editors.