3 men get life sentences for drug slayings

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Three men have been sentenced to life in prison for a murder committed as part of a drug trafficking operation.

Court records show that Jordan Rodriguez was sentenced Thursday in Tampa federal court. Alfonzo Churchwell and Andrew Thompson were sentenced last month.

All three were convicted in November on multiple charges that included racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy, murder conspiracy, drug and firearms offenses and four murders.

Prosecutors say the men had been in a violent rivalry with others in the Bradenton community of Oneco. Four other defendants originally charged last year pleaded guilty to a variety of charges rather than go to trial.

