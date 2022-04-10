MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight people were injured Saturday morning, including several children from Bradenton, during a roll-over crash in Charlotte County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An SUV traveling south on State Road 31 around 9:30 a.m. was carrying six people when it crossed over the centerline and crashed head-on with a car driving in the opposite direction, FHP said.

At least five of the six people in the SUV suffered minor injuries, including a 32-year-old Bradenton woman, a 6-year-old Bradenton boy, a 15-year-old Bradenton girl, a 10-year-old Bradenton girl, and a 2-year-old Bradenton girl. A 36-year-old Bradenton man was also in the SUV at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries.

One person was extricated from a vehicle and two adults were airlifted to a regional medical center.

The two occupants in the second vehicle suffered serious and critical injuries.

Authorities did not say why the driver of the SUV veered into oncoming traffic.