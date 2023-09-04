WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Three families have been left without a home after a multi-story fire broke out in Winter Haven Monday afternoon.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Ave. C SW around 3:35 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they located the fire coming from the kitchen area of an upstairs unit. The building had three units. Police said the fire was contained to the upstairs unit, and crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other units.

At this time, authorities do not know what caused the blaze. However, investigators will be on hand to find the cause.

The Red Cross is also assisting in helping the three displaced families.

