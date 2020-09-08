3 dead in Westchase-area crash, HCSO says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people died in an early morning crash in the Westchase, Citrus Park area Tuesday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Sheldon Road and Linebaugh Avenue. All northbound lanes of Sheldon Rd. are temporarily closed and traffic is being diverted through the Starbucks parking lot.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people died in the crash.

This story will be updated.

