LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

3 dead in Westchase-area crash, HCSO says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people died in an early morning crash in the Westchase, Citrus Park area Tuesday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Sheldon Road and Linebaugh Avenue. All northbound lanes of Sheldon Rd. are temporarily closed and traffic is being diverted through the Starbucks parking lot.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people died in the crash.

This story will be updated.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss