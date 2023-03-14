TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Tampa Bay area restaurants were named among Yelp’s “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants” list for 2023.

The three Bay area eateries joined 11 other “top” Florida restaurants to make the 10th-anniversary list.

Coming in at number 21 was Uptown Eats, located in St. Petersburg.

According to Yelp, locals line up for breakfast and lunch at this little coffeehouse and bakery to fill up on rich comfort foods like the Gouda Cheddar Grits breakfast bowl, the Hot Hot Heat sandwich, or the divine Malted Vanilla Bean Buttermilk Waffle. The compact menu also includes vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

One yelper wrote, “Everyone will find something to fit their needs and tastes! I love that it’s off the beaten path a bit.”

Across the bay, Yelpers also praised Tampa restaurant Izakaya Tori, which came in at number 49.

The Japanese izakayas (taverns that serve small plates) serves up traditional dishes like grilled pork skewers, fried dark meat chicken, steaming bowls of tonkotsu (pork broth) ramen, and Japanese craft beers.

“Izakaya Tori is one of my favorite restaurants in Tampa Bay,” one yelp review said. “The food is amazingly delicious, with flavors that cannot be captured anywhere else in the area.”

Foodies can also trek over to Dunedin where they’ll find Tukro Coffee, which came in at number 90 on the list.

Yelpers raved about the shop’s Liquid Tiramisu, a drinkable version of the classic dessert that’s “to die for,” according to Yelper Allison D.

Former firefighter Dominick Briganti launched the coffee shop/vacation rental after he moved from Greenwich, CT, and missed New York City’s high-quality coffee shops.

“I had a background of working with the James Beard Foundation and meeting high-class chefs,” Dominick told Yelp. “I thought if I opened a coffee shop with that vision and quality, we’d kill it—and we are.”

All 14 Florida restaurants to make the ‘Top 100’ list can be found with their, rank, name, and location below:

3. Archibalds Village Bakery, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

9. Selam Ethiopian and Eritrean Cuisine, Orlando, Florida

21. Uptown Eats, St. Petersburg, Florida

30. Kadence, Orlando, Florida

42. Hungry Pants, Orlando, Florida

49. Izakaya Tori, Tampa, Florida

50. CRUST, Miami, Florida

53. North South Grill, Pembroke Pines, Florida

64. Catullo’s Italian, Jacksonville, Florida

77. Bunbury, Miami, Florida

80. Jaguar Sun, Miami, Florida

82. Twice Removed, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

90. Tukro Coffee, Dunedin, Florida

95. Il Paesano, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

For more information on Yelp’s “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants” list, click here.