TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials are investigating a second presumptive cases of monkeypox Monday afternoon.

Both cases are out of Broward County and include recent international travel. The first case was reported on Sunday.

The Department of Health in Broward County is working with the Bureau of Epidemiology to notify close contacts and give help to those potentially exposed.

In a tweet, the mayor of Broward County Michael Udine said they are “very isolated incidents.”

Just hours before, the CDC confirmed one case in Massachusetts and four presumptive cases. There was one in Florida, one in New York city and two in Utah.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said the current global outbreak of monkeypox is being spread through intimate contact. Health experts said the virus first presents flu-like symptoms, then days later a rash and blisters appear.



Monkeypox is a milder case of smallpox. It’s known for lesions that develop on the body.

Dr. John Sinnott, the Chairman of Medicine at the University of South Florida and an epidemiologist at Tampa General Hospital, said cases outside of Central Africa are very uncommon. It raised questions when the virus started appearing in Europe and the U.S.

“Has it mutated? No one is exactly clear where this is going because it’s in 12 countries now with over 120 cases,” Dr. Sinnott said.

The CDC said many of the cases include people who self-identify as men who have sex with men. Although, monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease.



“If someone has open sore or lesion and with that would be fever, headache, and swollen lymph nodes,” said Dr. Sinnott.



President Joe Biden said it would be “consequential” if it continues to spread.



“I just don’t think it raises to the kind of level of concern that existed with COVID-19 and the smallpox vaccine works for it, so I think people should be careful,” Biden said.



The CDC said there are two vaccines and one anti-viral can help protect against the spread of monkeypox.

Most people recover from the disease within two to four weeks.

