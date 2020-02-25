26-year-old Tampa woman wins $1M from scratch-off ticket

NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced that a 26-year-old Tampa woman won $1 million from playing a $20 scratch-off game.

Kaitlyn Metzmeier played the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game she bought for $20 at the Linebaugh Food Mart in Tampa.

Metzmeier chose to take a lump-sum payment of $760,000. The food mart will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

