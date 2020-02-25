26-year-old Tampa woman wins $1M from scratch-off ticket

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced that a 26-year-old Tampa woman won $1 million from playing a $20 scratch-off game.
Kaitlyn Metzmeier played the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game she bought for $20 at the Linebaugh Food Mart in Tampa.
Metzmeier chose to take a lump-sum payment of $760,000. The food mart will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
