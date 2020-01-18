26-year-old motorcyclist dies on US-92 in Mango

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 26-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle on US Highway 92 Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man, who is unidentified until next of kin notification, was driving a 2020 KTM motorcycle.

FHP said the man was riding west on US-92 around 1 a.m. approaching Kennedy Hills Road when he collided with several traffic barriers and construction barrels. The motorcycle overturned and he was ejected.

The driver died at the crash scene.

This story will be updated when FHP releases the man’s name.

