26-year-old killed in Pasco hit-and-run crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver that hit and killed a pedestrian on Little Road in Pasco County Saturday morning.

FHP said the vehicle, which is believed to be a 2001-2004 silver or gray Toyota Tacoma, was driving north on Little Road around 1 a.m. approaching Heritage Lakes Boulevard.

New Port Richey resident Anthony Talotta was walking north on the east shoulder of Little Road and attempted to cross the street. FHP said Talotta stepped into the path of the driver and was struck and killed.

Debris left behind at the scene of Saturday morning’s Pasco County hit-and-run crash

If you have any information on this crash, you’re urged to call FHP at 813-558-1800.

