26-year-old killed in Pasco hit-and-run crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
policelights-generic-1_109151

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver that hit and killed a pedestrian on Little Road in Pasco County Saturday morning.

FHP said the vehicle, which is believed to be a 2001-2004 silver or gray Toyota Tacoma, was driving north on Little Road around 1 a.m. approaching Heritage Lakes Boulevard.

New Port Richey resident Anthony Talotta was walking north on the east shoulder of Little Road and attempted to cross the street. FHP said Talotta stepped into the path of the driver and was struck and killed.

Debris left behind at the scene of Saturday morning’s Pasco County hit-and-run crash

If you have any information on this crash, you’re urged to call FHP at 813-558-1800.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss