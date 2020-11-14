Police: 24-year-old shoots, kills man in St. Pete grocery store parking lot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after a deadly shooting in a Food Max parking lot in St. Petersburg.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, John Grant got into an argument with Deauntazies Ramsey, 26, at the grocery store parking lot at 1400 18th Avenue South around 3 a.m.

Police said the argument escalated and Grant shot Ramsey.

The victim was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he was pronounced deceased.

