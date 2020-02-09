24-year-old motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old motorcyclist died in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in St. Petersburg.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says it’s looking for an older modeled, faded red Honda or Hyundai that drove away after allegedly striking Brendan Markeith Hawkins on his Suzuki motorcycle.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 5th Avenue South and 37th Street South around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

The police department said the driver that fled the scene turned into the path of the motorcyclist.

If anyone has information about this crash, please call SPPD at 727-893-7780, or send an anonymous tip by texting “SPPD” and your tip to TIP-411.

