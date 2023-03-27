LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 23-year-old man has died after sustaining serious injuries from a crash on Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 23-year-old man from Fort Myers was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Six Mile Cypress Parkway on a mini scooter around 8:10 a.m., when he disobeyed the pedestrian control signal.

As the Fort Myers man attempted to cross the road, two vehicles, one driven by a Newburyport woman, 70, and a pickup truck driven by a Lehigh Acres man, 43, were crossing the intersection of Daniels Parkway when they entered the path of the Fort Myers man.

FHP stated that the Newburyport woman struck the 23-year-old, then, after the first collision, he was struck by the Lehigh Acres man pickup truck.

The 23-year-old sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to FHP, the crash remains under investigation.