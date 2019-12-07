Breaking News
Armed & dangerous suspect on run after shooting Brinks driver, good Samaritan during attempted ATM robbery in Brandon

23-year-old Pasco man killed in crash with dump truck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PoliceLights_42401

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old New Port Richey man was killed in a crash on US-19 Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. in Holiday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Xavier Deshawn Brown collided with the back of a dump truck when the truck turned on US-19 from Sunray Drive.

Brown died at the scene, FHP said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss