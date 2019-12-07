23-year-old Pasco man killed in crash with dump truck

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old New Port Richey man was killed in a crash on US-19 Saturday morning.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. in Holiday.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, Xavier Deshawn Brown collided with the back of a dump truck when the truck turned on US-19 from Sunray Drive.
Brown died at the scene, FHP said.
