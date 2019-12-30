Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Bucs end of season press conference

23-year-old motorcyclist dies following St. Pete collision

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ambulance generic_60388

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist involved in a crash in St. Pete on December 20 has died.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Michael Anthony Burroughs, the driver of the motorcycle, has died. The passenger riding on the back, Mackenzie Leigey, 19, is still recovering.

Police said Burroughs and Leigey were riding at a high rate of speed along 38th Avenue North when they collided with the rear of a Mustang at the intersection of 40th Street North. They were thrown from there motorcycle and were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Investigators say they don’t believe alcohol to have been a factor, but they are continuing their investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss