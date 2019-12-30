23-year-old motorcyclist dies following St. Pete collision

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist involved in a crash in St. Pete on December 20 has died.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Michael Anthony Burroughs, the driver of the motorcycle, has died. The passenger riding on the back, Mackenzie Leigey, 19, is still recovering.

Police said Burroughs and Leigey were riding at a high rate of speed along 38th Avenue North when they collided with the rear of a Mustang at the intersection of 40th Street North. They were thrown from there motorcycle and were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Investigators say they don’t believe alcohol to have been a factor, but they are continuing their investigation.

LATEST STORIES: