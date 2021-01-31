22-year-old woman visiting Bradenton goes missing from hotel room

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies are searching for a woman last seen Saturday night in the parking lot of the hotel she’s staying at in Bradenton.

Deputies said 22-year-old Amanda McNeil is visiting from Michigan and had been staying briefly at the Days Inn on 1st Street. She was last seen walking in the parking lot of the hotel around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, wearing only a T-shirt and undershorts.

Detectives consider her to be endangered at this time, and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

