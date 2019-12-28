22-year-old struck, killed by Hillsborough deputy responding to traffic stop

TAMPA (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy struck and killed a 22-year-old pedestrian while responding to a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Andrew Hagenberger was traveling north on Williams Road just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 2 a.m. He was on his way to assist a fellow deputy in a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office said a 22-year-old woman entered into the path of the deputy and was struck and killed.

The accident happened in an area not well lit, and the woman was wearing dark clothing, the sheriff’s office said. After striking the pedestrian, the deputy immediately got out of his patrol car to administer first aid, but the woman did not survive.

The woman’s identity has not yet been confirmed by the medical examiner’s office, but family members told detectives she had been acting erratically recently.

This is Hagenberger’s first traffic incident. He has been with the sheriff’s office since Sept. 24, 2017.

