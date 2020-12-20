22-year-old killed in I-75 crash after driver tries merging into his lane

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A young man was killed in a crash after a 72-year-old driver merged into his lane, clipping his car and sending him into a steel pole, police said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 22-year-old Brandon man was driving north on I-75 when a driver next to him tried merging into his lane as he approached SR 64 exit.

In doing so, the back of the driver’s vehicle clipped the front right side of the younger man’s car and sent him into the median where he collided with a steel pole.

The man was transported to the Manatee Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation.

