21-year-old St. Pete man drove to Highlands Co. to meet 14-year-old girl for sex

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man is now behind bars after deputies say he tried meeting up with a 14-year-old girl, who he promised he would bring marijuana so they could smoke before having sex.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Jason Lamar Duff drove from St. Petersburg Thursday, expecting to meet the 14-year-old girl. Instead, deputies say Duff met with Special Victims Unit detectives.

The sheriff’s office says Duff had been chatting with the girl and sending some sexually explicit messages.

Deputies say Duff was aware he was chatting with an underage girl, however, what he didn’t know was at a certain point during the conversation, he had stopped chatting with the girl and started chatting with one of Highlands County’s detectives.

Duff was arrested and taken to the Highlands County Jail, where he was booked on three counts of sending harmful material to a child and one count of traveling to meet a minor for sex after using a computer to solicit the child.

He also was on felony probation for grand theft of a motor vehicle in Pinellas County.

He is being held without bond.