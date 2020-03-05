Breaking News
8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

21-foot flamingo unveiled as new main terminal art at Tampa International Airport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Every airport across the nation has its own landmark.

For example, Sacramento International Airport has a giant red rabbit leaping over baggage claim terminals and Denver International Airport has a 32-foot blue mustang which stands outside near the airport’s main entrance.

Now, Tampa International Airport is getting an iconic centerpiece of its own. A 21-foot pink flamingo.

The piece of art will be located in the main terminal, near the Shoppes at Bayshore, as visitors pass through.

The sculpture is one of seven new art commissions approved by the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board on Thursday as part of a public art program designed to enhance and beautify TPA’s new facilities.

HOME by Matthew Mazzotta is a floor-to-ceiling sculpture that depicts a hand-sculptured resin and fiberglass flamingo as it dips its head beneath the water.

“The artwork should provide a visual respite; a sense of home for returning travelers and a sense of arrival for visitors,” said Robin Nigh, the City of Tampa’s Manager of Arts and Cultural Affairs. “It is unique, quiet, beautiful, kitsch and fun all at once. HOME will carry the meaning of what individuals bring to it, very much like one’s ‘real’ home.”

The seven art commissions approved were selected from 734 total respondents, including many local, national and international artists. Select artists were then shortlisted and invited to submit a proposal for a specific location.

“Every airport has terminals, seating, gates and travelers – and every airport functions as a gateway,” said Executive Vice President of Marketing Chris Minner. “But how this initial experience happens – how it feels during those welcomes and goodbyes – is what elevates our shared experience and invites our travelers to become true representatives of our region.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

McDonagh and Rutta are practicing with the team after missing about one month due to injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonagh and Rutta are practicing with the team after missing about one month due to injuries"

Road Rants: Travel app shortcut troubles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: Travel app shortcut troubles"

the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning on the recovery of Steven Stamkos

Thumbnail for the video titled "the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning on the recovery of Steven Stamkos"

Truck spills cement on I-75 after serious crash; SB lanes still closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck spills cement on I-75 after serious crash; SB lanes still closed"

Wells Fargo to boost minimum wage to $20 per hour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wells Fargo to boost minimum wage to $20 per hour"

8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say"

Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update"

Dunkin' giving away free donuts every Friday this month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunkin' giving away free donuts every Friday this month"

Jam out to favorite bands, discover new ones at Gasparilla Music Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jam out to favorite bands, discover new ones at Gasparilla Music Festival"

Opening date announced for St. Pete Pier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening date announced for St. Pete Pier"

BayCare Doctor: 'We could see coronavirus spike again in the fall'

Thumbnail for the video titled "BayCare Doctor: 'We could see coronavirus spike again in the fall'"

BayCare official answers coronavirus questions, talks new strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "BayCare official answers coronavirus questions, talks new strain"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss