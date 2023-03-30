TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Looking for a place to eat this weekend? Yelp released its picks for the “Top 100 Florida Restaurants” in 2023, and many of them are in the Tampa Bay area.
According to Yelp, the restaurant list is based on its community’s ratings and reviews.
“Our 2023 guide has choices for everyone—something decadent, homey, or healthy; an elegant meal, or a quick bite,” the crowd-sourced review site said. “So whether you want to eat in, take out, or line up at a great food truck, plan your dining experience by browsing this list.”
The following Tampa Bay area restaurants are listed in order of their appearance on the ‘Top 100’ list:
2. Tikka Indian Cuisine, Venice
20. Rice & Spice, Tampa
22. Fork & Hen, Sarasota
25. Mazzaro’s Italian Market, St. Petersburg
30. OLIVIA, Tampa
35. Uptown Eats, St. Petersburg
36. Box Of Cubans, Riverview
40. Château 13 Restaurant & Wine Bar, Bradenton
45. Izakaya Tori, Tampa
49. Lenny’s Restaurant, Clearwater
54. Dry Dock Waterfront Grill, Longboat Key
60. Oxford Exchange, Tampa
61. Cafe Soleil, St. Pete Beach
63. Kojo, Sarasota
66. Cristino’s Coal Oven Pizza, Clearwater
67. Willow’s Cafe, Sarasota
74. Wright’s Gourmet House, Tampa
75. Mangos & Marley—A Coastal Cafe, Dunedin
80. Clear Sky Cafe, Clearwater
85. Meliora, Sarasota
88. Daily Eats, Tampa
For more on Yelp’s “Top 100 Florida Restaurants 2023,” click here.