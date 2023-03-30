TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Looking for a place to eat this weekend? Yelp released its picks for the “Top 100 Florida Restaurants” in 2023, and many of them are in the Tampa Bay area.

According to Yelp, the restaurant list is based on its community’s ratings and reviews.

“Our 2023 guide has choices for everyone—something decadent, homey, or healthy; an elegant meal, or a quick bite,” the crowd-sourced review site said. “So whether you want to eat in, take out, or line up at a great food truck, plan your dining experience by browsing this list.”

The following Tampa Bay area restaurants are listed in order of their appearance on the ‘Top 100’ list:

2. Tikka Indian Cuisine, Venice

20. Rice & Spice, Tampa

22. Fork & Hen, Sarasota

25. Mazzaro’s Italian Market, St. Petersburg

30. OLIVIA, Tampa

35. Uptown Eats, St. Petersburg

36. Box Of Cubans, Riverview

40. Château 13 Restaurant & Wine Bar, Bradenton

45. Izakaya Tori, Tampa

49. Lenny’s Restaurant, Clearwater

54. Dry Dock Waterfront Grill, Longboat Key

60. Oxford Exchange, Tampa

61. Cafe Soleil, St. Pete Beach

63. Kojo, Sarasota

66. Cristino’s Coal Oven Pizza, Clearwater

67. Willow’s Cafe, Sarasota

74. Wright’s Gourmet House, Tampa

75. Mangos & Marley—A Coastal Cafe, Dunedin

80. Clear Sky Cafe, Clearwater

85. Meliora, Sarasota

88. Daily Eats, Tampa

For more on Yelp’s “Top 100 Florida Restaurants 2023,” click here.