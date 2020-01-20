2020 MLK Day events across Tampa Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This week we will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the country’s best-known civil rights activists.

Dr. King’s birthday is Jan. 15, but MLK Day is observed on the third Monday of the month.

Several events are being held around the Tampa Bay area on Monday, Jan. 20, as well as the days to follow, to honor and celebrate Dr. King.

Below are the list of events taking place:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

32nd Annual Hillsborough County Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Memorial Service

  • When: Jan. 20 at 4 p.m.
  • Where: Allen Temple A.M.E. Church located at 2101 Lowe Street, Tampa, Florida

City of Tampa’s Martin Luther King Parade

  • When: Jan. 20 from noon to 3 p.m.
  • Where: The parade begins at Cuscaden Park and ending at Middleton High School

POLK COUNTY

Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Oratorical Contest

  • When: Jan. 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Where: New Mount Zion Church located at 1321 North Webster Ave., Lakeland, Florida
  • This academic speaking challenge teaches students history and the importance to be able to think and speak clearly to an audience.

PINELLAS COUNTY

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

  • When: Jan. 20 at 9 a.m.
  • Where: North Greenwood Recreation Complex and Buccaneer Field located at 900 N Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Clearwater, Florida
  • The celebration includes a breakfast at the recreation complex at 9 a.m., followed by a 10:30 a.m. march to Buccaneer Field and a rally at noon. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children 10 and younger.

MLK Dream Big Parade and Family Fun Day

  • When: Jan. 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Where: Tropicana Field located 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, Florida
  • This is the nation’s longest-running parade honoring MLK. Following the parade, enjoy a Family Fun Day at Tropicana Field featuring a kids zone, entertainment, an education drive, day of service programs and more.

HERNANDO COUNTY

MLK Parade in Brooksville

  • When: Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon
  • Where: Hernando High School, 700 Bell Ave., Brooksville, Florida

CITRUS COUNTY

MLK Unity Walk & Program

  • When: Jan. 20 from 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Where: Liberty Park 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness, Florida

SARASOTA COUNTY

Unity March down Newtown’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way

  • When: Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m.
  • Where: Robert L. Taylor Community Complex located at 1845 34th St, Sarasota, Florida

If you know of another event happening in Tampa Bay that isn’t on this list, please send us an email at online@wfla.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss