2020 MLK Day events across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This week we will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the country’s best-known civil rights activists.
Dr. King’s birthday is Jan. 15, but MLK Day is observed on the third Monday of the month.
Several events are being held around the Tampa Bay area on Monday, Jan. 20, as well as the days to follow, to honor and celebrate Dr. King.
Below are the list of events taking place:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
32nd Annual Hillsborough County Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Memorial Service
- When: Jan. 20 at 4 p.m.
- Where: Allen Temple A.M.E. Church located at 2101 Lowe Street, Tampa, Florida
City of Tampa’s Martin Luther King Parade
- When: Jan. 20 from noon to 3 p.m.
- Where: The parade begins at Cuscaden Park and ending at Middleton High School
POLK COUNTY
Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Oratorical Contest
- When: Jan. 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: New Mount Zion Church located at 1321 North Webster Ave., Lakeland, Florida
- This academic speaking challenge teaches students history and the importance to be able to think and speak clearly to an audience.
PINELLAS COUNTY
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
- When: Jan. 20 at 9 a.m.
- Where: North Greenwood Recreation Complex and Buccaneer Field located at 900 N Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Clearwater, Florida
- The celebration includes a breakfast at the recreation complex at 9 a.m., followed by a 10:30 a.m. march to Buccaneer Field and a rally at noon. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children 10 and younger.
MLK Dream Big Parade and Family Fun Day
- When: Jan. 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Tropicana Field located 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, Florida
- This is the nation’s longest-running parade honoring MLK. Following the parade, enjoy a Family Fun Day at Tropicana Field featuring a kids zone, entertainment, an education drive, day of service programs and more.
HERNANDO COUNTY
MLK Parade in Brooksville
- When: Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon
- Where: Hernando High School, 700 Bell Ave., Brooksville, Florida
CITRUS COUNTY
MLK Unity Walk & Program
- When: Jan. 20 from 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Where: Liberty Park 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness, Florida
SARASOTA COUNTY
Unity March down Newtown’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way
- When: Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m.
- Where: Robert L. Taylor Community Complex located at 1845 34th St, Sarasota, Florida
If you know of another event happening in Tampa Bay that isn’t on this list, please send us an email at online@wfla.com.
