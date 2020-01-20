2020 MLK Day events across Tampa Bay

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This week we will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the country’s best-known civil rights activists.

Dr. King’s birthday is Jan. 15, but MLK Day is observed on the third Monday of the month.

Several events are being held around the Tampa Bay area on Monday, Jan. 20, as well as the days to follow, to honor and celebrate Dr. King.

Below are the list of events taking place:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

32nd Annual Hillsborough County Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Memorial Service

When: Jan. 20 at 4 p.m.

Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. Where: Allen Temple A.M.E. Church located at 2101 Lowe Street, Tampa, Florida

City of Tampa’s Martin Luther King Parade

When: Jan. 20 from noon to 3 p.m.

Jan. 20 from noon to 3 p.m. Where: The parade begins at Cuscaden Park and ending at Middleton High School

POLK COUNTY

Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Oratorical Contest

When: Jan. 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jan. 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: New Mount Zion Church located at 1321 North Webster Ave., Lakeland, Florida

New Mount Zion Church located at 1321 North Webster Ave., Lakeland, Florida This academic speaking challenge teaches students history and the importance to be able to think and speak clearly to an audience.

PINELLAS COUNTY

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

When: Jan. 20 at 9 a.m.

Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. Where: North Greenwood Recreation Complex and Buccaneer Field located at 900 N Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Clearwater, Florida

North Greenwood Recreation Complex and Buccaneer Field located at 900 N Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Clearwater, Florida The celebration includes a breakfast at the recreation complex at 9 a.m., followed by a 10:30 a.m. march to Buccaneer Field and a rally at noon. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children 10 and younger.

MLK Dream Big Parade and Family Fun Day

When: Jan. 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jan. 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Tropicana Field located 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field located 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg, Florida This is the nation’s longest-running parade honoring MLK. Following the parade, enjoy a Family Fun Day at Tropicana Field featuring a kids zone, entertainment, an education drive, day of service programs and more.

HERNANDO COUNTY

MLK Parade in Brooksville

When: Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon

Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon Where: Hernando High School, 700 Bell Ave., Brooksville, Florida

CITRUS COUNTY

MLK Unity Walk & Program

When: Jan. 20 from 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Jan. 20 from 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. Where: Liberty Park 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness, Florida

SARASOTA COUNTY

Unity March down Newtown’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way

When: Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m. Where: Robert L. Taylor Community Complex located at 1845 34th St, Sarasota, Florida

If you know of another event happening in Tampa Bay that isn’t on this list, please send us an email at online@wfla.com.

LATEST STORIES: