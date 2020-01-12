2020 Florida theme park admission deals

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Looking to add some fun and adventure in your life during 2020?

Busch Gardens, Walt Disney World and SeaWorld are all offering ticket deals for Florida families.

Below you can find a breakdown for each theme park on the current admission specials they are offering:

BUSCH GARDENS

  • Buy a 2020 Busch Gardens Fun Card (Admission now through Dec. 31, 2020) for $109.99 and get Adventure Island for free
  • Register children 5 and under for a Preschool Card (Free admission to Busch Gardens and Adventure Island through the end of 2020)

WALT DISNEY WORLD

SEAWORLD

  • Register children 5 and under for a 2020 Preschool Card (Free admission to SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss