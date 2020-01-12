2020 Florida theme park admission deals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Looking to add some fun and adventure in your life during 2020?

Busch Gardens, Walt Disney World and SeaWorld are all offering ticket deals for Florida families.

Below you can find a breakdown for each theme park on the current admission specials they are offering:

BUSCH GARDENS

Buy a 2020 Busch Gardens Fun Card (Admission now through Dec. 31, 2020) for $109.99 and get Adventure Island for free

Register children 5 and under for a Preschool Card (Free admission to Busch Gardens and Adventure Island through the end of 2020)

WALT DISNEY WORLD

Purchase a 4-Day Discover Disney ticket for $195, equaling $49 a day

Purchase a 3-Day ticket for $175, equaling $59 a day

SEAWORLD

Register children 5 and under for a 2020 Preschool Card (Free admission to SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando)

