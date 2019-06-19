2019 Warrior Games set to begin in Tampa

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa is home to the 2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games, and News Channel 8 is a proud supporter of the event.

The Warrior Games is an annual event that introduces wounded, ill and injured military members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. This year marks the ninth year of the games. An estimated 300 veterans and military members will take part.

“The Warrior Games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s wounded, ill or injured service members from all branches of the military,” the event website says. “After overcoming significant injuries and illnesses, these athletes prove that life can continue after becoming wounded, ill and injured.”

This year’s event will take place at various locations around the Tampa area from June 21 through June 30:

FRIDAY, JUNE 21:

  • Golf prelim
    • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Eagles Golf Course in Odessa

SATURDAY, JUNE 22:

  • Track
    • 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of South Florida
  • Golf finals
    • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Eagles Golf Course
  • Opening Ceremony
    • 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Amalie Arena
    • Hosted by Jon Stewart, featuring performance by Hunter Hayes

SUNDAY, JUNE 23:

  • Field 
    • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at USF
  • Wheelchair tennis 
    • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at USF
  • Cycling time trial
    • 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Bayshore Boulevard

MONDAY, JUNE 24:

  • ​​​​​​​Archery prelim 
    • 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center
  • Powerlifting 
    • 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center
  • Wheelchair basketball prelim
    • 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center

TUESDAY, JUNE 25:

  • Archery finals 
    • 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center
  • Indoor rowing
    • 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center
  • Wheelchair basketball prelim
    • 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26:

  • Cycling road race
    • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at MacDill Air Force Base
  • Wheelchair rugby prelim
    • 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center
  • Sitting volleyball prelim
    • 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center

THURSDAY, JUNE 27:

  • Shooting prelim
    • 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center
  • Wheelchair rugby prelim
    • 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center
  • Sitting volleyball prelim
    • 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center

FRIDAY, JUNE 28:

  • Shooting finals 
    • 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center
  • Wheelchair rugby finals
    • 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center
  • Wheelchair basketball finals
    • 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

  • Swimming
    • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Aquatic Center in Clearwater

SUNDAY, JUNE 30:

  • Sitting volleyball finals
    • 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Yuengling Center
  • Closing ceremony
    • 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Amalie Arena
    • Hosted by Jon Stewart, featuring performance by Sara Evans

You can find more information about the Warrior Games on the event’s official website.

