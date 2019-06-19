2019 Warrior Games set to begin in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa is home to the 2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games, and News Channel 8 is a proud supporter of the event.

The Warrior Games is an annual event that introduces wounded, ill and injured military members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. This year marks the ninth year of the games. An estimated 300 veterans and military members will take part.

“The Warrior Games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s wounded, ill or injured service members from all branches of the military,” the event website says. “After overcoming significant injuries and illnesses, these athletes prove that life can continue after becoming wounded, ill and injured.”

This year’s event will take place at various locations around the Tampa area from June 21 through June 30:

FRIDAY, JUNE 21:

Golf prelim 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Eagles Golf Course in Odessa



SATURDAY, JUNE 22:

Track 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of South Florida

Golf finals 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Eagles Golf Course

Opening Ceremony 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Amalie Arena Hosted by Jon Stewart, featuring performance by Hunter Hayes



SUNDAY, JUNE 23:

Field 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at USF

Wheelchair tennis 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at USF

Cycling time trial 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Bayshore Boulevard



MONDAY, JUNE 24:

​​​​​​​Archery prelim 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center

Powerlifting 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center

Wheelchair basketball prelim 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center



TUESDAY, JUNE 25:

Archery finals 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center

Indoor rowing 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center

Wheelchair basketball prelim 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center



WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26:

Cycling road race 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at MacDill Air Force Base

Wheelchair rugby prelim 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center

Sitting volleyball prelim 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center



THURSDAY, JUNE 27:

Shooting prelim 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center

Wheelchair rugby prelim 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center

Sitting volleyball prelim 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center



FRIDAY, JUNE 28:

Shooting finals 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center

Wheelchair rugby finals 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center

Wheelchair basketball finals 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center



SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Swimming 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Aquatic Center in Clearwater



SUNDAY, JUNE 30:

Sitting volleyball finals 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Yuengling Center

Closing ceremony 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Amalie Arena Hosted by Jon Stewart, featuring performance by Sara Evans



You can find more information about the Warrior Games on the event’s official website.