20,000 free backpacks filled with school supplies set to be given out at 2nd annual Back to School Bash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bullard Family Foundation, Advent Health and Hillsborough County School District is hosting the 2nd annual Back to School Bash at Raymond James Stadium Saturday.

The event is free to the public and is hoping to provide more than 15,000 children in our most struggling communities with free health services, backpacks and school supplies.

AdventHealth will provide 200 free sport and school entry physicals for students and free health screenings for parents.

The Glazer Family Foundation Mobile Vision Clinic will provide free eye exams and eyeglasses for children.

The Bullard Family Foundation, which was founded by Thaddeus Bullard aka WWE superstar Titus O’Neil, with the help of the Hillsborough County Education Foundation, will provide free haircuts, dental cleanings and 20,000 backpacks filled with school supplies and food for students.

In addition to the free care services, families attending the event can test their agility and football skills at Bucs Beach. They can also meet Captain Fear and the Tampa Bay Buccaneer cheerleaders.

Free food will also be provided by local churches, area restaurants and Dippin’ Dots.

All services are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event will go from 8:01 a.m. to 2:01 p.m.