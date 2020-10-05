20-year-old charged in deadly Tampa stabbing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 20-year-old man was arrested for a fatal stabbing that occurred over the weekend in Tampa.

The incident happened in the 2500 block of West Saint John Street around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Anthony Flores-Tello stabbed the victim after they got into an argument, then fled the area. The victim died at the scene.

Police said the two men knew each other before the incident.

Flores-Tello was found hours later in the area of Armenia Avenue and Tampa Bay Boulevard.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, then booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

Further information was not immediately available.

