2 thrown from motorcycle, killed during Florida crash

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man and a woman are dead following a Florida motorcycle crash.

The Ledger reports that 24-year-old Phillip Mouser and his passenger, 22-year-old Tayler Rozelle, died Sunday night at the scene of the Lakeland crash.

Police say Mouser and Rozelle were traveling through an intersection when a car made a left turn in front of them. The motorcycle hit the car, throwing the riders.

No injuries were reported to the car’s driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

