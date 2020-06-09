2 teens hospitalized in Tampa shooting, police say

TAMPA (WFLA) — Two teenagers were hospitalized after being shot in Tampa Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The shooting happened near the corner of East 99th Avenue and 14th Street North.

The teens shot are believed to be between the ages of 14 and 17, the police department said.

