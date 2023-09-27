TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa Bay area restaurants were named to Tripadvisor’s list of best restaurants in America.

The travel company said the winners were selected by real diners who have left their feedback on Tripadvisor within the past year.

Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille in St. Petersburg topped Trip Advisor’s “Everyday Eats” list. The list highlights restaurants known for laid-back fare that goes above and beyond without breaking the bank.

“Doc Ford’s St. Pete is as stunning as it is delicious. With inside and outside views of both downtown St. Pete, and Tampa Bay, there’s a seat in the house for everybody. Enjoy the sea-breeze on the seawall while enjoying a couple Doc Ford’s Mojitos and Yucatan Shrimp!” Tripadvisor said.

Happy Fish Peruvian Fusion Restaurant in Tampa was spotlighted on Tripadvisor’s list of “Hidden Gems.”

Tripadvisor reviewers said the “must-visit” restaurant has the “best ceviche in America.” They recommend the Lomo Saltado and the Ceviche Mixto.

To see the full list of restaurants named to Tripadvisor’s list, click here.