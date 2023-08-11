PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — We get it, sometimes it’s hard to leave your furry friend behind for a day out on the town — but not at these top “dog-friendly places to eat” in the Tampa Bay area.

Searches for businesses using the “dogs allowed” filter jumped 58% in the last two years, according to Yelp. To celebrate the eateries that provide a great experience for both humans and their dogs, Yelp compiled a collection of the top dog-friendly places to eat across the country, including two eateries in Tampa Bay.

Coming in at #63, this two-story brewery, taproom, and beer garden located in St. Pete’s Grand Central District offers “meticulously produced” beer “served by knowledgeable and friendly staff with a portion of proceeds donated to local charities.”

Established in 2009, this waterfront eatery coming in at #69 caters to tourists and locals serving breakfasts all day. “Many consider this cozy restaurant the ‘Cheers’ of Gulfport,” the restaurant said. Dine inside or outside and enjoy Stella’s omelets, fluffy French toast, or slow-cooked, house-roasted corned beef.

Find Yelp’s other top dog friendly places below:

Don’t like what you see? Find more restaurants and all kinds of businesses and local spots near you to flesh out your itinerary.