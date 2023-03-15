TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A federal judge in Washington D.C. found two Tampa Bay area men guilty of felony offenses during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Joshua Doolin, 25, of Polk City and Michael Perkins, 39, of Plant City were convicted of disorderly conduct and entering restricted grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

The judge also found Perkins guilty of assaulting a federal officer.

The sentencing date for Doolin and Perkins is set for July 13.

While they await their sentencing, the government is trying to locate three suspects accused of traveling with Doolins and Perkins from Florida to take part in the riot. They are siblings Olivia and Jonathan Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson of Georiga. The Pollock siblings are Doolin’s cousins.

Doolin, Perkins, Olivia Pollock and Hutchinson were arrested on June 30, 2021. Siblings Olivia and Jonathan Pollock and Hutchinson are being sought by law enforcement officers.

Body camera footage shows Jonathan Pollock assaulting officers on the steps of the Capitol. However, he has never been arrested.

Just days before the trial in D.C., Olivia Pollock also became a fugitive. The court learned she and Hutchinson removed or tampered with their GPS ankle monitors.

On Wednesday, the judge in Doolin and Perkins’ case warned them that there would be consequences if they flee like their co-defendants.

So far, more than 100 Floridians have faced charges from the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.