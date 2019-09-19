2 Tampa Bay intersections on list of top most-run red lights in the country

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Tampa Bay intersections have made a new list, and the ranking isn’t good.

Using red light cameras and other data, Verra Mobility, the parent company of American Traffic Solutions, tracked the intersections with the highest number of people running red lights across the country.



Northbound U.S. 19 at Trouble Creek Road in New Port Richey landed in the eighth spot. East Hillsborough Avenue at North 22nd Street made the fifth spot.

Hubert Sampson, a former firefighter who is now a manager at a business near the intersection along Hillsborough Avenue, told 8 On Your Side that he sees crashes at there almost daily.

“It’s an intersection that’s pretty well known for accidents. We responded here on a regular basis. Now throughout the day, because I work here pretty much six days a week, I see the fire trucks rushing up and down the street frequently throughout the day,” said Sampson.



Beyond the local intersections, New Orleans topped the list. North Miami Beach, and Boulder, Colorado also earned spots.

