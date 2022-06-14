TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A kayak tour in Tampa Bay was ranked the second most highly recommended experience for travelers on Tripadvisor, according to the travel website.

The Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve in Tierra Verde was one of two attractions in the area to make the list this year.

With the help of a guide, visitors will ride a clear kayak on a 2 to 2.5-hour tour through the beautiful mangroves to Shell Key, where they can enjoy its beach and sandbars.

“We had a great time kayaking this beautiful preserve. Right away we saw Harry the manatee hanging out at the steps before getting into our kayaks,” one user wrote.

“It was awesome! We saw some dolphins up close!” another said.

The Little Toot Dolphin Adventure at Clearwater Beach was ranked No. 9.

“Climb aboard the Little Toot, a tugboat-style boat, that creates a big wake that dolphins like to play in. While you’re out on the water, enjoy lively commentary about the dolphins and the surrounding area,” the attraction’s page on Tripadvisor says.

Hawaii’s Tour of North Shore (70%) and Sightseeing (30%) was ranked No. 1 in the country while Amsterdam’s Open Boat Canal Cruise – Live Guide – from Anne Frank House was named best in the world.

See the other top attractions below.

The Top 10 Experiences in the U.S. for 2022

The Top 10 Experiences in the World for 2022

Food Experiences: Tours and experiences that are known for their great taste (literally).

Nature & Outdoor Activities:

No. 1 in the world: Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area – Tierra Verde, Florida (also No. 1 in the U.S.)

See all the winners here

Sailing & Day Cruises:

Cultural & Historical Tours:

Snorkeling & Water Sports:

Wine, Beer, and Spirits Experiences:

No. 1 in the world: St. Augustine’s Wine, Cocktail and Food Experience – St. Augustine, Florida (also No. 1 in the U.S.)

See all the winners here

Bucket List Experiences:

Pop Culture Tours:

Top Attractions:

No. 1 in the world: Basílica de la Sagrada Familia – Barcelona, Spain

No. 1 in the U.S.: Empire State Building – New York City, New York

See all the winners here

Amusement Parks: