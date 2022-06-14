TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A kayak tour in Tampa Bay was ranked the second most highly recommended experience for travelers on Tripadvisor, according to the travel website.
The Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve in Tierra Verde was one of two attractions in the area to make the list this year.
With the help of a guide, visitors will ride a clear kayak on a 2 to 2.5-hour tour through the beautiful mangroves to Shell Key, where they can enjoy its beach and sandbars.
“We had a great time kayaking this beautiful preserve. Right away we saw Harry the manatee hanging out at the steps before getting into our kayaks,” one user wrote.
“It was awesome! We saw some dolphins up close!” another said.
The Little Toot Dolphin Adventure at Clearwater Beach was ranked No. 9.
“Climb aboard the Little Toot, a tugboat-style boat, that creates a big wake that dolphins like to play in. While you’re out on the water, enjoy lively commentary about the dolphins and the surrounding area,” the attraction’s page on Tripadvisor says.
Hawaii’s Tour of North Shore (70%) and Sightseeing (30%) was ranked No. 1 in the country while Amsterdam’s Open Boat Canal Cruise – Live Guide – from Anne Frank House was named best in the world.
See the other top attractions below.
The Top 10 Experiences in the U.S. for 2022
- Tour of North Shore (70%) and Sightseeing (30%) – Honolulu, Hawaii
- Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area – Tierra Verde, Florida
- Little Havana Food and Walking Tour in Miami – Miami, Florida
- Half-Day Mojave Desert ATV Tour from Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada
- Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, 7 Magic Mountains Small Group Day Tour from Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada
- 3 Hour Guided TomCar ATV Tour in Sonoran Desert – New River, Arizona
- Pearl Harbor City Tour – Honolulu, Hawaii
- 5 Island Maui County -Private- Discovery Flight, for up to 3 people: See it All! – Maui, Hawaii
- Little Toot Dolphin Adventure at Clearwater Beach – Clearwater, Florida
- Party Bike Private Party Up To 15 People in Old Town Scottsdale – Scottsdale, Arizona
The Top 10 Experiences in the World for 2022
- Amsterdam Open Boat Canal Cruise – Live Guide – from Anne Frank House – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- Red Dunes Quad Bike, Sandsurf, Camels & BBQ at Al Khayma Camp from Dubai – Dubai, UAE
- Tour of North Shore (70%) and Sightseeing (30%) – Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S.
- Natural Pool & Indian Cave Jeep Safari – Aruba
- Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area – Tierra Verde, Florida, U.S.
- Classic Inca Trail Trek 4D/3N to Machu Picchu – Cusco, Peru
- Reykjavik Food Walk – Local Foodie Adventure in Iceland – Reykjavik, Iceland
- High-Speed Thames River RIB Cruise in London – London, U.K.
- Rafting – Sprouts – Rio Jacaré Pepira by Wild Canoe Territory – Brotas, Brazil
- City & Beatles Tour – BLUE ROUTE – Liverpool, U.K.
Food Experiences: Tours and experiences that are known for their great taste (literally).
- No. 1 in the world: Reykjavik Food Walk – Local Foodie Adventure in Iceland – Reykjavik, Iceland
- No. 1 in the U.S.: Undiscovered Charleston: Half Day Food, Wine & History Tour with Cooking Class – Charleston, South Carolina
Nature & Outdoor Activities:
- No. 1 in the world: Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area – Tierra Verde, Florida (also No. 1 in the U.S.)
Sailing & Day Cruises:
- No. 1 in the world: Amsterdam Open Boat Canal Cruise – Live Guide – from Anne Frank House – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- No. 1 in the U.S.: Little Toot Dolphin Adventure at Clearwater Beach – Clearwater, Florida
Cultural & Historical Tours:
- No. 1 in the world: Renaissance & Medici Tales – Explore Florence with the best storytellers – Florence, Italy
- No. 1 in the U.S.: Pearl Harbor City Tour – Honolulu, Hawaii
Snorkeling & Water Sports:
- No. 1 in the world: Rafting – Sprouts – Rio Jacaré Pepira by Wild Canoe Territory – Brotas, Brazil
- No. 1 in the U.S.: Manatee Snorkeling Tours – Crystal River, Florida
Wine, Beer, and Spirits Experiences:
- No. 1 in the world: St. Augustine’s Wine, Cocktail and Food Experience – St. Augustine, Florida (also No. 1 in the U.S.)
Bucket List Experiences:
- No. 1 in the world: Premium Red Dunes, Camel Safari & BBQ at Al Khayma Camp™️, Dubai – Dubai, UAE
Pop Culture Tours:
- No. 1 in the world: Full-Day Iconic Sights of LA, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Beaches and More – Los Angeles, California (also No. 1 in the U.S.)
Top Attractions:
- No. 1 in the world: Basílica de la Sagrada Familia – Barcelona, Spain
- No. 1 in the U.S.: Empire State Building – New York City, New York
Amusement Parks:
- No. 1 in the world: Siam Park – Adeje, Spain
- No. 1 in the U.S.: Dollywood – Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
