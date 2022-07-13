TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Tampa Bay area waterparks have made a list of most affordable in the Sunshine State.

Buccaneer Bay at Weeki Wachee state park and Adventure Island in Tampa made the top five of HomeToGo’s list of the most affordable water parks in Florida for 2022.

HomeToGo is a marketplace that offers a large selection of vacation rentals online. The website lists rentals from partners that include Booking.com, Vrbo and TripAdvisor.

The website released its report on Wednesday, ranking the nine most affordable water parks in Florida.

Buccaneer Bay came first on the list with a ticket price of $13, free parking and a total cost per day of $91.02, that includes median nightly accommodation per person.

Adventure Island came fifth, with a ticket price of $44.99, a $35 daily parking rate and a total cost per day of $141.28 per person, with the median nightly accommodation per person being $53.29.

Methodology also includes prices include locker rates.

The full list of the top nine most affordable water parks in Florida, according to HomeToGo, is as followed, with the total cost per person, per day: