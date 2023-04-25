TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa Bay area beaches were recently nominated for 10Best’s “Best Beach in the South” award.

10Best nominated Clearwater Beach and Venice Beach for the award.

10Best said Clearwater Beach is “known for its perfectly groomed white sand and upbeat social vibe.”

“Located on the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, visitors combine relaxing on the beach with water sports, beach games, live music and dining at the various restaurants and cafes along the shore,” the magazine said.

10Best said Venice Beach visitors can enjoy relaxing on pristine white sand, swimming in clear blue waters and exploring the natural coral reef formations just offshore.

Venice Beach is known as the “Shark Tooth Capital of the World” due to an abundance of fossilized shark teeth that can be found along the shore, the magazine said.

Out of the 20 beaches nominated for the award, 10 of them are in Florida.

Which southern beach is your favorite? You can vote once per day until the polls close on Monday, May 22 at noon ET.

The winning beach will be announced on Friday, June 2.